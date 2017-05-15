How much per gram? Provinces, feds to start debating price tag on legal pot
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Governments from across the country will meet next month to debate a key question about Canada's eventual recreational-marijuana market — how much should users pay for their pot?
Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says cannabis taxation will be on the agenda when he meets with his provincial and territorial counterparts.
Morneau says the Trudeau government has begun designing a taxation regime — but he insists the top concerns for Ottawa remain getting weed out of the hands of young Canadians and the black market.
He's been adamant that maximizing federal revenues will not be the priority when it comes to pot and he's suggested the feds favour keeping prices competitive in order to wipe out the illegal market.
A recent C.D. Howe Institute report found 90 per cent of the black market would disappear if pot cost $9 per gram, projecting $675 million a year in federal and provincial revenues if governments only applied existing sales taxes.
Last fall, the parliamentary budget officer projected 2018 sales tax revenue for Ottawa and the provinces combined to be as low as $356 million and as high as $959 million.
"Work has begun on the design of this taxation regime and the issue will be on the agenda at the next meeting of provincial and territorial finance ministers in June," Morneau told a parliamentary committee.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!