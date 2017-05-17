FDA, CDC warn some lead poisoning tests may not be accurate
U.S. health agencies are warning that certain tests for lead poisoning may not be accurate.
Children under 6 and pregnant and nursing women may need to be retested.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said all four tests made by Magellan Diagnostics may give results that are too low when used to measure lead levels in blood drawn from a vein. The FDA says the company's tests shouldn't be used for those kinds of blood samples. The agency believes the issue may date to 2014.
The FDA and CDC say women and parents should ask their doctor whether they need to be tested again. Lead exposure is particularly dangerous for infants and young children. It can cause serious long-term health problems.
