All of Boucherville, Que., under boil water advisory due to E. coli
BOUCHERVILLE, Que. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire city of Boucherville, Que., due to E. coli in the water supply.
The Montreal suburb just east of the city says the bacteria was discovered in laboratory testing of samples taken from the water system.
The city is asking its more than 41,000 residents to boil water for at least one minute before consuming it, or use bottled water.
An advisory posted on the city's website says unboiled tap water can be used to take showers or to wash dishes and clothes, making sure to dry them thoroughly.
The E. coli bacteria can cause symptoms such as vomiting and stomach aches.
