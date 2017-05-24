House approves bill seeking to upend EPA pesticide rule
WASHINGTON — The House has passed a Republican-backed measure reversing an Environmental Protection Agency requirement that those spraying pesticides on or near rivers and lakes file for a permit.
The chamber voted largely along party lines Wednesday to approve the Reducing Regulatory Burdens Act. The bill's sponsors say the rule that requires a permit under the Clean Water Act before spraying pesticides is burdensome and duplicative. EPA already regulates pesticides under a different law.
Most Democrats opposed the bill, which they derided as a political
The bill now heads to the GOP-dominated Senate, where supporters hope to send it on to Trump's desk.
