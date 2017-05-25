Report: More Americans with Alzheimer's are dying at home
NEW YORK — U.S. health officials say 1 in 4 Alzheimer's deaths are now occurring at home — a startling increase that marks a shift away from hospitals and nursing homes.
Over 15 years, Alzheimer's deaths in hospitals, nursing homes or other long-term care facilities shrank from more than 80
Meanwhile, those dying at home rose from 14
Experts say it's not clear why the shift is happening and say more research is needed.
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that's most common in the elderly. The Alzheimer's death rate has risen 55
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the data Thursday.
