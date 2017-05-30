Federal government announces funding for Lyme disease research framework
OTTAWA — Health Minister Jane Philpott is announcing $4 million to establish a research framework for Lyme disease.
The government says the goal is to create new knowledge to help improve diagnosis and treatment of the condition.
Philpott says input from federal, provincial and territorial ministries, as well as patient groups and researchers, were considered as Ottawa looked to develop the framework.
Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted by the bite of infected ticks.
The Public Health Agency of Canada says there were more than 700 cases of Lyme disease in 2015.
The condition has been considered a nationally notifiable disease since 2009, meaning it has been flagged by the federal government and all provinces and territories as a priority for monitoring and control.
