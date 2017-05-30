Life / Health

New smoking bylaw affects patios at bars and restaurants, bans vaping, too

Regina's new smoking bylaw means smoking and vaping will be banned on the patios of restaurants and bars.

It also means a ban on smoking at all city-owned outdoor public spaces like parks, trails and golf courses.

Mayor Michael Fougere says the goal was to provide a safer, healthier environment for everyone in the city.

The updated bylaw will also ban smoking and vaping within a 10-metre buffer zone of entrances, windows and air exchanges of public buildings.

As well, vaping will be banned in any enclosed public place where smoking is already banned.

Jennifer May with the Lung Association of Saskatchewan says the changes are long overdue.

(CJME)

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...