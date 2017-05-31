Wife of slain restaurant owner thrilled his organs are helping others
SASKATOON — The wife of a restaurant owner from La Ronge, Sask., who died after being assaulted during an armed robbery at his business says she's amazed with how his donated organs are helping others.
Cora Laich says she recently received a letter from the Saskatchewan Transplant Program updating her on where Simon Grant’s organs went.
The letter said Grant’s lungs, liver and kidneys had all been transplanted successfully.
The person who received his lungs is doing well and “in awe of the gift,” while his liver went to a donor and two different people are off dialysis and doing well, thanks to his kidneys being donated.
One of kidney recipients was almost impossible to match to a donor but it turned out Grant was a match.
The letter said it may have been the person's one chance for a new kidney.
“That would have been a miracle for Simon to see that happen,” Laich said. “That was really the big thing that hit me that would have been something that would have meant a miracle to him, to be able to do that for somebody.”
Four people have been charged in the case. Austin Bird, 18, and two youths are facing second-degree murder charges and another 18-year-old man is facing one count of accessory to murder after the fact.
