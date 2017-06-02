Life / Health

2 Sasakatchewan companies fined for failing to ensure workers had fall protection

REGINA — Two Saskatchewan companies have pleaded guilty to violations of occupational health and safety regulations.

Dalton Parisian was fined $3,750 plus a $1,500 surcharge in Regina provincial court last week.

The company was charged after a worker fell from a roof to a concrete driveway and suffered serious head injuries on Sept. 25, 2015 near Regina.

Parisian pleaded guilty of failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system at a temporary or permanent work area where a worker may fall three metres or more, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

Aesthetic Developments Inc. also pleaded guilty to the same charge and was fined $1,000 as well as a $400 surcharge in Saskatoon provincial court.

On Jan. 26, 2016, an Occupational Health officer observed two workers not wearing proper fall protection on the roof of a two-storey home near Saskatoon; no one was injured.

