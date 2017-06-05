A first: All respond to gene therapy in a blood cancer study
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Doctors are reporting unprecedented success from a new kind of cell and gene therapy for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that's on the rise. Although it's early and the study is small, 35 people, every patient responded to treatment and all but two were in some level of remission within two months.
In a second study of nearly two dozen patients, everyone above a certain dose responded.
Experts at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago, where the results were announced on Monday, say it's rare for any treatment to have such success.
It's called CAR-T (kar-T) therapy, and involves altering some of a patient's own blood cells in the lab to contain a gene that targets cancer, and giving them back intravenously.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!