Quebec to begin consultations before tabling cannabis legislation this fall
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — The Quebec government will begin a series of consultations in the coming weeks as it prepares to introduce legislation this fall to govern the use of recreational cannabis.
Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois says the process will begin in Montreal late this month with a forum that will bring together national and international experts.
She says that will be followed by regional consultations from late August until mid-September.
Charlebois told a news conference in Montreal today everything will be on the table, adding the province is not starting with any preconceived ideas.
But she indicated she shares Finance Minister Carlos Leitao's position that marijuana should not be distributed at Quebec Liquor Corp. outlets.
The sale of recreational marijuana is set to become legal in July 2018.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!