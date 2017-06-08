FDA asks drugmaker to stop selling its opioid painkiller
U.S. regulators want a narcotic painkiller involved in the opioid epidemic off the market.
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it has asked Endo Pharmaceuticals to stop selling its reformulated, extended-release painkiller, Opana ER.
It's the first time the FDA has asked for the removal of an opioid painkiller.
Endo had touted the new formulation as abuse-resistant, though the FDA did not allow the company to market it as such when granting approval for sales several years ago.
The FDA says it has seen a "significant shift" from people crushing and snorting Opana ER to get high to injecting it.
Abuse of Opana ER was blamed for a 2015 outbreak of HIV and hepatitis C in southern Indiana linked to sharing needles.
Endo officials did not immediately respond.
