Zika birth defects in US territories similar to other places
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A new report shows Zika birth defects were about the same in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories as in other places hit by the epidemic.
About 1 in 20 women infected with Zika had babies with birth defects in U.S. territories. That's similar to what was seen in the rest of the United States and countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report was released Thursday.
The island territories — particularly Puerto Rico — are the U.S. locations hardest hit by the Zika epidemic. The tropical mosquitoes that spread Zika are more widespread there.
Most people infected with Zika don't get sick. It can cause a mild illness, with fever, rash and joint pain. But infection during pregnancy can lead to severe brain-related birth defects.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
-
Restaurateur who hosted 'fit guys' Trudeau and Obama dishes on the whole affair
-
'It still doesn't make sense:' Friends post condolences for young woman killed in Dartmouth
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!