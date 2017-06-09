Iogo yogurt products recalled due to risk of containing plastic pieces
OTTAWA — Ultima Foods is recalling seven Iogo yogurt products because they may contain pieces of plastic.
The company says the affected items have been sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.
The recalled products include six 93-millilitre Iogo Nano packs of strawberry, raspberry, vanilla and banana drinkable yogurt.
They also include one-litre Iogo smoothie protein packs with mango, strawberry-raspberry and strawberry flavours.
Ultima triggered the recall and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now investigating.
The CFIA says the investigation may result in more recalls.
The agency says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of the yogurt.
