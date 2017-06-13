Life / Health

Alimentation Couche-Tard keen on selling cannabis in convenience stores

MONTREAL — Alimentation Couche-Tard is expressing interest in selling cannabis in its Quebec convenience stores.

The company has hired a lobbyist to work on ensuring it has a place in the cannabis-distribution system Quebec will eventually set up.

The province's official registry of lobbyists shows Marie-Eve Bedard began working on behalf of Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD.B) last month and will continue doing so until next May.

She will earn less than $10,000 for her work.

Bedard is a former chief of staff to ex-Quebec health minister Yves Bolduc.

Couche-Tard operates more than 2,000 stores in Canada but it is not clear whether the chain wants to sell cannabis outside of Quebec.

