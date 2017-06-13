Police issue warning after 8 suspected overdoses, one fatal, in London, Ont.
LONDON, Ont. — Police in London, Ont., are warning the public about the risks of opioid use after a spate of suspected overdoses in the city over the weekend.
They say officers responded to eight people involved in six separate incidents in the community between Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.
Police say the individuals required emergency medical treatment as a result of possible overdoses, and one person died.
In four of the incidents, police say the people involved reported using fentanyl or heroin.
According to the most recent statistics, 412 Ontarians died of opioid overdoses in the first six months of last year — an 11-per-cent increase from the previous year.
