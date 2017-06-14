Montrealers file legal action contesting restrictions on medical aid in dying
MONTREAL — Two incurably ill Montrealers are taking legal action to challenge the constitutionality of the Canadian and Quebec laws on medical aid in dying.
The plaintiffs filed an action in Quebec Superior Court on Tuesday, arguing the eligibility requirements for physician-assisted death are too restrictive.
They say they suffer from degenerative diseases but are not eligible for medical aid in dying because their deaths are not reasonably foreseeable and they are not at the end of their lives.
They want the court to allow doctors to provide them with medical aid in dying and to invalidate the articles of the laws setting the criteria.
They say they meet all the other criteria for assisted death and should be allowed to end their suffering.
