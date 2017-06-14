Life / Health

Saskatchewan government appoints 10 members to its new health superboard

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has picked who will oversee its new health superboard.

Ten people have been appointed to head the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The chairman is Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region chair Dick Carter, a retired partner with accounting firm KPMG and a former head of Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corp.

The Saskatchewan Party announced earlier this year that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one Saskatoon-based provincial health authority to reduce administration.

The potential savings from the amalgamation are estimated in the range of $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.

The move has prompted an angry response from health-care unions worried about potential job losses and patient care.

Carter is from Regina and other board members come from Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Weyburn, Yorkton, Pinehouse Lake and North Battleford.

A chief executive for the new superboard is expected to be appointed by the end of August.

(CKRM, The Canadian Press)

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...