Saskatchewan government appoints 10 members to its new health superboard
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has picked who will oversee its new health superboard.
Ten people have been appointed to head the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The chairman is Regina-Qu'Appelle Health Region chair Dick Carter, a retired partner with accounting firm KPMG and a former head of Saskatchewan's Crown Investments Corp.
The Saskatchewan Party announced earlier this year that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one Saskatoon-based provincial health authority to reduce administration.
The potential savings from the amalgamation are estimated in the range of $10 million to $20 million by 2018-19.
The move has prompted an angry response from health-care unions worried about potential job losses and patient care.
Carter is from Regina and other board members come from Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Weyburn, Yorkton, Pinehouse Lake and North Battleford.
A chief executive for the new superboard is expected to be appointed by the end of August.
(CKRM, The Canadian Press)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!