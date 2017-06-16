Milk products recalled in B.C. due to 'harmful extraneous material'
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Quebec-based dairy giant Agropur is recalling some of its milk products distributed in British Columbia due to what the federal health agency calls "harmful extraneous material."
In a news release issued early Friday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency did not elaborate on the type of material that triggered the recall.
The affected milk is sold under the Island Farms, Lucerne and Natrel names and includes skimmed, one per cent partly-skimmed, two per cent partly-skimmed, homogenized and one per cent partly-skimmed chocolate milk.
The CFIA says all of the affected products are sold in both two and four-litre jugs with best-before dates up to and including July 3, 2017.
The agency says the recalled milk should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this milk.
The Agropur dairy co-operative based in Saint-Hubert, Que.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What the jury didn't hear: William Sandeson texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend
-
Toronto's giant dog fountain a big hit for people and puppies alike
-
Finding needles at Andy Livingstone Park a 'daily occurrence': Vancouver parents
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!