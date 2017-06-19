High court sides with drugmaker in Plavix lawsuit
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says hundreds of out-state-residents can't sue drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in California state court over adverse reactions to the blood thinner Plavix.
The justices ruled 8-1 Monday that there was not a strong enough connection between the claims against the drugmaker and the company's ties to the state.
The ruling is a win for Bristol-Myers Squibb and other companies that want to avoid lawsuits in state courts seen as more
The case involved 575 non-California residents who joined 86 California residents in suing the New Jersey-based company.
California's highest court ruled 4-3 that all the cases could move ahead in state court even if the specific claims were not connected to California because the company did other business in the state.
