Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older last winter
NEW YORK — The flu vaccine did a poor job protecting older Americans against the illness last winter, even though the vaccine was well-matched to the flu bugs going around.
U.S. health officials on Wednesday released new vaccine data showing it did a so-so job overall.
The vaccine was about 42
The flu season that just ended was a long one that peaked in February and was considered moderately severe. But the flu-related hospitalization rate for older adults was the highest it's been since the severe 2014-2015 flu season.
Like that season, last winter was dominated by a kind of flu strain — Type A H3N2 — that tends to cause more deaths and serious illnesses than other seasonal flu viruses.
The CDC calculates vaccine effectiveness from a sample of flu tests done on patients in five states.
Vaccines against some other infectious diseases are not considered successful unless they are at least 90
Last winter's vaccine did well in protecting young children, about 60
Results were presented at a meeting in Atlanta of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides vaccine advice to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC officials said the numbers are preliminary. Investigators are trying to figure out whether past flu vaccinations made a difference in how well the most recent flu shot worked, and whether there's a way to check more people to see how quickly the vaccine's protection is lasting.
Experts also are looking at whether certain brands of vaccine offer more protection than others. About 40
Flu shots are recommended for virtually all Americans age 6 months or older.
Among infectious diseases, flu is considered one of the U.S.'s leading killers. CDC estimates there are tens of thousands of deaths each year from flu and pneumonia.
