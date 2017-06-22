FDA approves quicker-to-administer drug for blood cancers
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. regulators have approved a more convenient version of a blockbuster drug for treating three common blood cancers.
The Roche Group's Rituxan, on the market for 20 years, is administered in a hospital or clinic through an intravenous drip that can take several hours.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Swiss drugmaker's new version, Rituxan Hycela (RIH'-tux-en HEYE'-cell-uh). It's injected in about six minutes, shortening clinic visits.
It's given every three weeks for six months to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, for a total cost of about $48,600 without insurance — the same as for Rituxan.
Rituxan Hycela also was approved for treating follicular lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
Rituxan, which will still be available, is Roche's top seller. It had 2016 sales of $7.5 billion.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival
-
Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police
-
Racist incident at Mississauga clinic is sadly not isolated: Adam Kassam
-
Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!