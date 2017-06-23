QuickList: 10 cannabis guidelines released in American Journal of Public Health
OTTAWA — Public health and medical experts are supporting 10 new recommendations to help reduce health risks associated with using cannabis.
The recommendations, published in the American Journal of Public Health, are the result of a project conducted by the Ontario arm of the Canadian Research Initiative on Substance Misuse — a national initiative funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.
The recommendations are:
1. Cannabis use has health risks best avoided by abstaining
2. Delay taking up cannabis use until later in life
3. Identify and choose lower-risk cannabis products
4. Don't use synthetic cannabinoids
5. Avoid smoking cannabis — choose safer ways of using
6. If you smoke cannabis, avoid harmful smoking practices
7. Limit and reduce cannabis use
8. Don't use and drive or operate heavy machinery
9. Avoid cannabis use altogether if you are at risk for mental health problems or are pregnant
10. Avoiding combining these risks
