Charcoal food may interfere with your medications
This season's trend in food binds to a huge variety of different substances and could complicate things with your health.
The charcoal-spiked food trend is on fire this season. Everything from ice cream to lemonade to pizza crust is jet-black thanks to the addition of activated charcoal — a by-product of burning coconut shells. But snacker beware: Charcoal is powerfully absorbent. It’s given to people who’ve been poisoned or overdosed on certain medications. And although the dose you would get with ice cream is extremely small, charcoal has been shown to interfere with medications you meant to take, too, reducing their effectiveness.
Charcoal binds to a huge variety of different substances. According to the database at drugs.com, it can interact with more than 240 different prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and natural remedies. If your doctor OKs your use of charcoal with other meds, you will almost always be advised to avoid taking it for a few hours both before and after other medications.
In the case of oral contraceptive drugs (a.k.a. birth control pills) the concern is especially acute, because if effectiveness of the drugs is reduced by charcoal, the result could potentially be an unplanned pregnancy.
The little research that exists on this topic suggests that in the case of birth control pills, the risk is mostly theoretical. In one small study, 11 women using the Pill took charcoal tablets several times a day. None of them ovulated when they weren’t supposed to — the medication continued to work. But that doesn’t mean you should feel free to eat charcoal willy-nilly, especially right after taking prescription drugs. If in doubt, ask your doc. And be warned: Charcoal also causes upset stomach in some people.
