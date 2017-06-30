Patients of Guelph, Ont., dental clinic advised to be tested for hepatitis, HIV
GUELPH, Ont. — Public health officials say patients of a Guelph, Ont., dental clinic may have been exposed to hepatitis and HIV.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says it's sending letters to patients of Guelph Dental Associates who had a dental procedure done between Jan. 21, 2015 and June 21, 2017.
The letter advises patients to talk to their doctor about getting tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV due to concerns that the sterilization of dental instruments was not being done properly.
It says although the risk of infection is categorized as "low" by infectious disease experts, patients are being encouraged to get tested.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer says public health received a complaint from a member of the public, inspected the clinic the following day and closed the office.
Mercer says it will be reopened when all equipment is safely sterilized according to the standards of the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario.
"Public safety is our first priority so anyone who received a letter should speak with their doctor about getting tested," Mercer said Friday.
