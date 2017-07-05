University of Regina close to butting out, moves toward smoke-free campus
REGINA — The University of Regina says it is moving toward a smoke-free campus.
Starting in September smoking or the use of any tobacco products will not be allowed in any building or vehicles.
The number of designated outdoor smoking areas is being reduced from 19 to three located near student residences.
University vice-president Dave Button says the change will promote a safe, healthy, clean campus and reduce the exposure of people to second-hand smoke.
Students, faculty and staff are being encouraged to use programs to quit smoking.
The University of Saskatchewan has had similar restrictions since 2015.
