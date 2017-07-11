New Brunswick premier recovers from concussion suffered playing hockey
FREDERICTON — The premier of New Brunswick says he's finally feeling better, two-and-a-half months after suffering a concussion while playing hockey.
Brian Gallant says he was injured when he fell during a practice with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in early May.
The premier says he had headaches after the fall, which would recur when he attended public events.
He says he scaled back his work to allow time to recover.
Gallant says he has been symptom free for the last few days and is gradually adding more events to his schedule.
The premier is set to meet with officials in Washington on Wednesday to discuss softwood lumber and free trade.
