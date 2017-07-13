Recall for glass mugs sold Canada-wide at HomeSense
OTTAWA — Health Canada says certain glass beer mugs sold at HomeSense locations across the country are being recalled.
The agency says the glass mugs can break if used for hot liquids and can cause burns or lacerations.
It says TJX Canada is recalling the mugs after receiving one complaint in Canada of the mug breaking and causing a burn
About 1,525 mugs, which are made in Poland, were sold in Canada between Jan. 1 to March 15.
Customers are being advised to return the mugs to the nearest HomeSense store for a refund.
