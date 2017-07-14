2 pastors file suit against Coca-Cola over soda health risks
WASHINGTON — Two prominent African-American pastors have filed suit against Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association, claiming soda manufacturers knowingly deceived customers about the health risks of sugar-sweetened beverages. They say soda marketing has made it more difficult to protect the health of their largely black, D.C.-based parishioners.
The Washington Post reports the complaint was filed Thursday in D.C. Superior Court on behalf of Praxis Project, a public health group, and the pastors. They are: William Lamar, the senior pastor at D.C.'s historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church; and Delman Coates, the pastor at Maryland's Mount Ennon Baptist Church.
The lawsuit alleges that Coca-Cola and the ABA ran an intentional campaign to confuse consumers about the causes of obesity. Coca-Cola in a statement dismissed the pastors' charges.
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com
