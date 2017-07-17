Life / Health

Generic drug deal to save Quebec more than $300 million yearly: Barrette

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it will save more than $300 million yearly on generic medications after reaching a deal with the association representing Canada's generic pharmaceutical companies.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette believes the five-year agreement in principle will save the province $1.5 billion, which will be redistributed into the health-care system.

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association says the deal includes further price discounts and the launch of new cost-saving generic prescription medicine.

The association said in a statement a key clause in the deal is that Quebec won't put out tenders for generic prescription drugs.

It says a negotiated deal is a better bet for everyone: taxpayers, patients, health-care providers and the generic pharmaceutical industry. .

Quebec already spends about $ 800 million a year on generic drugs and Barrette wanted to reduce those costs.

The agreement, announced Sunday, is expected to come into effect this October.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...