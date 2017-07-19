Wildfire danger prompts fire bans in Alberta; air quality warnings issued

CALGARY — Fire bans are in place in many areas of Alberta as hot, dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires.

One of the bans announced by the Alberta government is for a protected area that stretches along the foothills and mountains in the province's southwest.

Anyone violating bans or restrictions may get a $287 ticket.

Banff and Jasper national parks also have fire bans in place, as do Kootenay and Yoho across the B.C. boundary.

A wildfire on the B.C. side has closed parts of Banff and Kootenay national parks, and Parks Canada says it will be issuing an update later today.