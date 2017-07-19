Wildfire danger prompts fire bans in Alberta; air quality warnings issued
CALGARY — Fire bans are in place in many areas of Alberta as hot, dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires.
One of the bans announced by the Alberta government is for a protected area that stretches along the foothills and mountains in the province's southwest.
Anyone violating bans or restrictions may get a $287 ticket.
Banff and Jasper national parks also have fire bans in place, as do Kootenay and Yoho across the B.C. boundary.
A wildfire on the B.C. side has closed parts of Banff and Kootenay national parks, and Parks Canada says it will be issuing an update later today.
Environment Canada has issued air-quality statements for many parts of Alberta due to wildfire smoke.
