Trump administration pulls health law help in 18 cities
CHICAGO — President Donald Trump's administration has ended Affordable Care Act contracts that brought assistance into libraries, businesses and urban
Community groups say the move, announced to them by contractors last week, will make it even more difficult to
Some see it as another attempt to undermine the health law's marketplaces by a president who has suggested he should let "Obamacare" fail. The administration, earlier this year, pulled paid advertising for the sign-up
Now insurers and advocates are concerned that the administration could further destabilize the marketplaces where people shop for coverage by not promoting them or not enforcing the mandate compelling people to get coverage. The administration has already threatened to withhold payments to insurers to help people afford care, which would prompt insurers to sharply increase prices.
"There's a clear pattern of the administration trying to undermine and sabotage the Affordable Care Act," said Elizabeth Hagan, associate director of coverage initiatives for the liberal advocacy group Families USA. "It's not letting the law fail, it's making the law fail."
Two companies — McLean, Virginia-based Cognosante LLC and Falls Church, Virginia-based CSRA Inc. — will no longer help with the sign-ups following a decision by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services officials not to renew a final option year of the vendors' contracts. The contracts, awarded in 2013, were never meant to be long term, said CMS spokeswoman Jane Norris in an email.
"These contracts were intended to help CMS provide temporary, in-person
But community advocates expected the vendors' help for at least another year. "It has our heads spinning about how to meet the needs in communities," said Inna Rubin of United Way of Metro Chicago, who helps run an Illinois health access coalition.
CSRA's current $12.8 million contract expires Aug. 29. Cognosante's $9.6 million contract expires the same date.
Together, they assisted 14,500 enrollments, far less than 1
During the most recent open
The insurance exchanges, accessed by customers through the federal HealthCare.gov or state-run sites, are a way for people to compare and shop for insurance coverage. The health law included grant money for community organizations to train people to help consumers apply for coverage, answer questions and explain differences between the insurance policies offered.
In Illinois, CSRA hired about a dozen
"It was a large room in a retail strip mall near public transit with stations set up where people could come in and sit down" with an
CSRA spokesman Tom Doheny in an email said the company "is proud of the work we have accomplished under this contract." He referred other questions to federal officials.
Cognosante worked on
The health care debate in Congress has many consumers questioning whether "Obamacare" still exists, community advocates said.
"What is the goal of the Trump administration here? Is it to help people? Or to undermine the Affordable Care Act?" said Rob Restuccia, executive director of Boston-based Community Catalyst, a group trying to preserve the health care law.
___
Follow AP Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson on Twitter: @CarlaKJohnson
