New review finds 'systemic weaknesses' at N.L. chief medical examiner's office
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A review of Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical examiner's office has found that the loss of a key piece of evidence in a murder investigation — a baby's brain — was a "complex error" triggered by "systemic weaknesses" that left the organization vulnerable.
Dr. Matthew Bowes, the chief medical examiner for Nova Scotia, carried out the review and found "important deficiencies" at the Newfoundland office tasked with investigating the suspicious death of a four-month-old baby in November 2013.
In the review released today, Bowes says the physical infrastructure, equipment, information management and staffing levels at the chief medical examiner's office are inadequate.
He says systemic weaknesses at the office include outdated record-keeping practices, a lack of formal policies and procedures, understaffing and a blurring of the lines between the hospital and chief medical examiner's office.
Bowes says these deficiencies made the organization vulnerable and left "so little objective evidence" that he could not confirm the fate of the baby's brain and dura, a membrane that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.
A second-degree murder charge against a Labrador man in the death of his infant son, Matthew Rich, was withdrawn in 2015 after the boy's brain was lost.
