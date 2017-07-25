Health officials warn of toxins from algae in a New Brunswick lake

FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are warning of a blue-green algae on Nashwaak Lake in the western part of the province.

Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health, says water from the lake should not be used for drinking or cooking, since boiling it will not remove the toxins.

Lamptey said while not all algae blooms are harmful to human health, blue-green algae can produce toxins.

Those toxins can cause eye and throat irritation and, if consumed, can lead to severe gastrointestinal illness.