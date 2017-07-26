Life / Health

Chipotle discloses follow-up subpoena after Va. Illnesses

FILE - This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo shows the sign over a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, Chipotle said it received a follow-up subpoena on July 19, for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at a restaurant in Sterling, Va., earlier in the month. In 2016, the company said that federal officials subpoenaed information tied to a California store hit with a norovirus outbreak in 2015. The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and the FDA. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NEW YORK — Chipotle says it received a follow-up subpoena requesting information tied to illnesses associated with a restaurant in Virginia this month.

The chain says Wednesday it received the subpoena July 19 for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at the Sterling, Virginia, location. Chipotle notes it received a subpoena last year in connection with a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and the Food and Drug Administration.

That subpoena required documents tied to a California restaurant where a norovirus outbreak occurred in 2015. It came after Chipotle was hit with an E. coli outbreak and a separate norovirus outbreak later that year.

Chipotle noted that it doesn't know whether it would incur fines or penalties tied to the investigation.

