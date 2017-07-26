Chipotle discloses follow-up subpoena after Va. Illnesses
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Chipotle says it received a follow-up subpoena requesting information tied to illnesses associated with a restaurant in Virginia this month.
The chain says Wednesday it received the subpoena July 19 for information tied to what health officials believe was a norovirus outbreak at the Sterling, Virginia, location. Chipotle notes it received a subpoena last year in connection with a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and the Food and Drug Administration.
That subpoena required documents tied to a California restaurant where a norovirus outbreak occurred in 2015. It came after Chipotle was hit with an E. coli outbreak and a separate norovirus outbreak later that year.
Chipotle noted that it doesn't know whether it would incur fines or penalties tied to the investigation.
Most Popular
-
-
The other side: Downtown Dartmouth hoping to give Tall Ships visitors a break from construction
-
'I owe my life to him.' Woman steps up to defend driver charged in fatal hit and run
-
'Why Can't He Be Our President?' Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.