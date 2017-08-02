Canadians' personal data on the table in NAFTA negotiations

OTTAWA — The personal information of Canadians will be on the negotiating table along with auto parts and labour standards when North American free trade talks begin this month.

The United States has served notice it wants an end to measures that restrict cross-border data flows, or require the use or installation of local computing facilities.

It is among the many American goals for the coming NAFTA renegotiation spelled out by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Privacy advocates say that means trouble for Canada's ability to shield sensitive information such as health data from the prying eyes of foreign agencies by storing it in computer servers on Canadian soil.

The U.S. proposal runs counter to public-sector privacy laws in British Columbia and Nova Scotia that require domestic data storage.

The B.C. Freedom of Information and Privacy Association is urging Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to ensure legislation already on the books is not undermined by the NAFTA negotiations.