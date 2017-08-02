Prof says weather, high food prices could explain Saskatchewan obesity

REGINA — A Saskatchewan kinesiology professor says the province's extreme weather could be why it has the country's highest obesity rate.

Katya Herman, with the University of Regina, says her lab is looking at whether the extreme summer heat or frozen prairie winters make it hard for people to be active throughout the year.

Herman says food prices can also play a role, noting obesity is more prevalent in northern areas where food costs more.

Numbers this week from Statistics Canada's Canadian Community Health Survey show 45.9 per cent of adults in Saskachewan are obese, up from 31 per cent over the past decade.

Herman says lawmakers need to play a larger role in scaling back obesity.

She points to what governments did to tackle smoking rates, even going as far as banning smoking in public places.

"Realizing it's not simply about telling people, 'OK, you need to make that choice to be more active, you need to eat more healthy,' but actually getting some policies behind that," Herman told radio station CKOM.

Herman said healthy choices aren't easy if people are working multiple jobs just to put food on the table for their families or live four hours away from the nearest reasonably priced grocery store with fresh produce.

According to the survey, 26.7 per cent of Canadians were obese in 2015, up from 23.1 per cent in 2004.

The ranking comes from body mass index, or BMI, which factors in a person's height and weight. It's often criticized for being too simplistic and not looking at the bigger health picture.

But Herman said it's accurate when comparing a large group of people.

"On a large population, those people are outliers — those people who have a huge amount of muscle for example, kind of the bodybuilders etc.,” Herman explained. "Those aren't the average person."