Doctor told to stop marketing 3-person baby technique
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. regulators warned a New York fertility doctor to stop marketing an experimental procedure that uses DNA from three people — a mother, a father and an egg donor — to avoid certain genetic diseases.
The doctor, John Zhang, used the technique to help a Jordanian couple deliver a baby last year.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Zhang said his companies wouldn't use its technology in the U.S. again without permission, yet they continue to promote it.
The procedure is not approved in the U.S., and Congress has barred the FDA from even reviewing proposals to conduct such experiments.
A receptionist at the fertility clinic said late Friday that no one was available to comment.
Most Popular
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.