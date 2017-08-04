E. coli worry prompts Costco in B.C. to recall broccoli florettes

OTTAWA — Costco Wholesale is recalling Gold Coast brand of Broccettes, or broccoli florettes, due to possible E. coli contamination.

The produce was sold in British Columbia in 908 gram packages with a product code of 12 AU 2017.

There have been no reported illnesses and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was prompted by the company.

The agency says it is conducting a food-safety investigation.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.