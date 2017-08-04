E. coli worry prompts Costco in B.C. to recall broccoli florettes
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Costco Wholesale is recalling Gold Coast brand of Broccettes, or broccoli florettes, due to possible E. coli contamination.
The produce was sold in British Columbia in 908 gram packages with a product code of 12 AU 2017.
There have been no reported illnesses and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was prompted by the company.
The agency says it is conducting a food-safety investigation.
Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.
Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea, and in severe cases some people have had seizures or strokes, or have died.
Most Popular
-
Retired Canadian Armed Forces member from Halifax facing sexual assault charges
-
So long, Erik the Red: Museum announces death of popular Halifax waterfront cat
-
Many Atlantic Canadians lose cellphone, internet service in widespread outage
-
Photos: Vancouver's sky so smoky from wildfires it's visible from space
-
3 mistakes parents make when teaching kids about money
Tying an allowance to good grades or behaviour is a bad move.
-
Easy ways to save money grocery shopping
Food makes up a large portion of monthly spending.