Careful screening: How to keep kids active and devices off this summer

Summer and screens: unfortunately these days, they go together almost as much as summer and sunshine.

That’s a shame because computers, phones and TV screens stop kids from being active. By age 5, less than a third of Canadian children are getting the recommended amount of exercise to set themselves up for a lifetime of good health. And more than one in 10 kids aged three to 19 is now obese.

Children who consistently spend more than four hours per day watching TV are more likely to be overweight than those who spend time playing outside, according to obesity researchers.

Although technology has provided us with advancements to improve efficiency, increase our accessibility for news and entertainment, and expand our capabilities for connecting with others, Canadian health guidelines recommend that children and adolescents should still limit recreational screen time to no more than one to two hours per day. Screen time is not recommended at all for children under the age of two.

That said, we do live in a technological age, and as long as we are being realistic, smart and mindful about screen time in the home, we can help to mitigate the risks and health detriments associated with it. The Canadian Paediatric Society has recently provided some of the following recommendations:

Prioritize educational, age-appropriate and interactive programming.

Be present and engaged when screens are used and co-view with children.

Turn off screens when not in use and avoid background TV.

Set and communicate limits around time spent actively viewing.

Be aware of how adults’ use of screens can influence children.

But is it enough to just create rules around proper screen viewing? Canadian summer months can be fleeting, so why not take advantage of the weather and get your kids outside? Visit the nearest splash pad, explore a new hiking trail or participate in an organized sport as a family. Kids are more inclined to put down their devices when parents encourage the whole family to get active together.

Guidelines for physical activity in children also vary depending on their age. For 3- and 4-year-olds, the recommendation is 180 minutes a day of physical activity of any intensity, in a combination of structured and free play, with progression toward at least one hour of energetic play by age five.

StatsCan reports that almost 75 per cent of 3- to 4-year-olds in Canada are meeting these recommended daily physical activity guidelines. However, for 5-year-olds, the proportion decreases to 30 per cent. Physical activity, especially among young children, is highly beneficial, contributing to a lower risk of obesity and increased motor skill development, psychosocial health and heart health.

With all this in mind, I cannot stress enough the importance of incorporating physical activity and play into your children’s lives, and offer the following recommendations:

Children and teenagers should participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity per day. This can include walking to and from school, playing sports or riding a bike.

The old adage “monkey see, monkey do” could not be more true: set a good example and try to add physical activity into your daily routine; encourage your children to join you.

Limit the amount of time your children spend on sedentary activities like watching television, playing video games and surfing the web.

Be prepared for “withdrawal” symptoms from your child and adolescent as their screen time gets limited: annoyance, boredom and feelings of frustration might occur at first. Remember, it’s OK for kids to be a little bored — this encourages them to develop the skills required to fill up their time. Encourage your children to use their imaginations, to connect with friends or find new activities that might improve their physical, cognitive and social skills. Don’t forget to provide lots of positive feedback as your child embraces new and healthier entertainment alternatives.

Be aware of the opportunities your community offers to help your family stay healthy. Are there bike paths nearby? What community programs are available throughout the year?

Also consider maintaining good sleep hygiene. While summer vacation usually means a more relaxed schedule with longer, sunshine-filled days, it might be a good idea to continue to set reasonable bed times to ensure children are resting and recharging for the next day. Avoid screens for at least an hour before going to bed. This will also help with the transition back into the school year… although we’re not thinking about that just yet!