Federal justice minister seeks to beef up blood/alcohol levels for drivers

OTTAWA — Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is considering lowering the legal alcohol limit for licensed drivers, according to a letter she sent to her Quebec counterpart.

In the correspondence sent to Stephanie Vallee on May 23, Wilson-Raybould suggests lowering the limit to 50 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood from the current 80 milligrams.

The federal minister said the change would "make it easier to fight the danger posed by drivers who have consumed alcohol."

She said the current rules were established after research indicated the risk of being involved in a car crash was twice as likely when a driver has 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his or her system.

"More recent research indicates the initial data underestimated that risk," she wrote.

Wilson-Raybould said the risk is twice as high at 50 milligrams and close to three times as high for 80 milligrams, "and the risk increases exponentially after that."

The minister said in her letter to Vallee she was eager to hear her colleague's thoughts on the proposed legislative change.