N.L. health minister uses CPR to save man's life at Gander Legion

GANDER, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador's health minister used CPR to save a man's life at a local legion on the weekend.

John Haggie, a doctor, was digging into a plate of fish and brewis — a traditional dish made of cod and hard bread — at the Gander Legion as part of the town's Festival of Flight when the man collapsed.

Haggie refused to speak to reporters about it Tuesday, but the incident was confirmed by an aide.

The aide confirmed an earlier report that the man was not responsive and didn't have a pulse — the two criteria to begin CPR.

Haggie had told the CBC he followed routine life support training and that his role was "really just coincidental."

Through the aide, Haggie referred further questions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation to discuss the importance of CPR training for individuals.