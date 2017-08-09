Canadian health advocates eye Portugal's drug model to combat opioid crisis

OTTAWA — Canadian health care experts, including B.C.'s provincial health officer, are calling on the federal government to strongly consider Portugal's approach to drug policy including the decriminalization of personal possession.

Dr. Perry Kendall says Portugal's model could benefit British Columbia, where the province has seen increased overdose deaths from illicitly produced fentanyl —a problem moving across Canada.

Kendall says much time and resources are spent chasing people around the court system, but he says this approach doesn't stop the drug supply, nor does it stop people from dying.

Last week, B.C.'s chief coroner Lisa Lapointe reported 780 overdose fatalities between January and June — up from 414 during the same period last year.

In late July, Health Minister Jane Philpott and Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould travelled to Portugal to learn more about the country's approach to drugs.