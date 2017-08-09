Young people report 'persistent and distressing' problems with sex lives: study

FREDERICTON — A University of New Brunswick researcher says a new survey dispels the myth that most young people are enjoying fun, pleasurable sex lives.

Lucia O'Sullivan, a psychology professor at the Fredericton university, says she found more than three-quarters of young men and women struggle with bad sex lives — with one or more "persistent and distressing" problems in sexual functioning.

She says the survey of more than 400 young people aged 16 to 21 over a two-year period in New Brunswick found the number of them having painful sex is "scarily common."

O'Sullivan says the majority of young people surveyed experienced low desire and satisfaction, with men reporting erectile problems and issues controlling ejaculation while women indicated trouble reaching orgasm and pain.

Unresolved, she says, the issues could develop into sexual dysfunction later in life, putting a strain on relationships.