What do 'butterflies in the stomach' mean?

When Lauren MacKinlay started her master’s degree in the U.K. in 2008, she accepted an invitation from a friend to meet the other Canadian at the school.

At the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama campus pub, she was introduced to Brad Cook. She had noticed him earlier that day and couldn’t believe the coincidence, seeing the same handsome stranger twice.

She found out Cook was from Kitchener, Ont. MacKinlay, now 33, who is from Toronto, did the math immediately. That’s just an hour away, she reasoned. The thought “we could date,” went through her head.

Normally a composed person, MacKinlay found herself becoming “a blubbering idiot,” but worse, she had to stop herself from puking when he was around. On dates, she barely picked at her food. Thankfully, Cook found it endearing. They celebrated their second wedding anniversary this July.

That fluttery feeling is familiar to any person who has ever fallen in love or had a crush. “Butterflies in the stomach” is one of many ways of describing the all-consuming physical sensation of romantic anxiety.

Butterflies mean a complex interaction has been activated from deep within the brain. “The gut is in fact a theatre in which the drama of emotion plays out,” writes Dr. Emeran Mayer in his 2016 book, The Mind-Gut Connection: How the Hidden Conversation Within Our Bodies Impacts Our Mood, Our Choices, and Our Overall Health. The gut’s enteric nervous system is sometimes called “the second brain” because it comprises up to 100 million nerve cells.

“Any emotion or stress response that originates in the brain will send signals to the gut, which will change many gut functions,” Mayer, a gastroenterologist, neuroscientist and professor of medicine at UCLA, said.

“The gut will change, like a face, associated with every emotion.” Emotion-related changes will also affect the gut microbes and the molecules they produce. That creates a feedback loop, by sending more information back to the brain either through the bloodstream or the vagus nerve, a neural conduit that wanders between the brain and internal organs throughout the upper body.

The vagus nerve is part of the autonomic nervous system, which has two branches. One regulates involuntary bodily functions, such as breathing, digestion and arousal. A cheeky mnemonic device for this, the parasympathetic nervous system, is “feed and breed” or “rest and digest.” The other branch is associated with the sympathetic nervous system, which is the “fight or flight” response.

Butterflies indicate “emotional arousal,” positive or negative, and can trigger a stress response, whether the brain perceives a physical threat to safety or anxious excitement on a first date.

When that happens, the hypothalamus in the brain produces a hormone called corticotropin-releasing factor, or CRF. It’s known as the “stress master switch,” according to Mayer, and once flipped, causes a cascade of physical and mental reactions.

CRF spreads to the amygdala, which makes your hands sweat, heart race and stomach clench. CRF also signals the adrenal glands to release cortisol and adrenalin, and tells the enteric nervous system to divert energy away from digestion. The stomach slows down and may even reverse, and the intestines speed up. Blood flow is diverted to the muscles and away from the gut, meaning it’s deprived of oxygen.

All this can mean an abrupt evacuation of whatever you had for lunch, pain deep in the belly or that jittery sensation.