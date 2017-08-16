New Brunswick makes publicly funded rotavirus vaccine available for children
FREDERICTON — The New Brunswick government is now making publicly funded vaccine available for young children.
It is one of the last provinces to publicly fund the vaccine.
Rotavirus causes severe diarrhea and vomiting which can lead to serious illness and hospitalization.
It usually affects children between the ages of six months and two years.
The vaccine is administered orally and is a two-dose series given to infants when they are two and four months old.
Health Minister Victor Boudreau says immunization is important to protect the health of the population.
