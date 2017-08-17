Saskatchewan backtracks on plan to cut funding to community organizations
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is backtracking on a planned 10 per cent funding cut to community-based organizations such as mobile crisis services, detox facilities and youth centres.
Health Minister Jim Reiter says the province has decided after a review not to go ahead with the cut.
Reiter says the consultation provided a clear picture of services offered and the potential impact on people of any funding cut.
Health regions were told earlier this year to develop a plan for the 10 per cent cut to help control spending in the face of a $1.3-billion provincial budget deficit.
About 60 community organizations received money from health regions this year to provide services such as harm reduction programs, and mental health and addictions support.
The government has already backtracked — amid public outcry — on budget plans to cut funding for libraries and for funeral services for poor people.
