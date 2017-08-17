Saskatchewan backtracks on plan to cut funding to community organizations

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government is backtracking on a planned 10 per cent funding cut to community-based organizations such as mobile crisis services, detox facilities and youth centres.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the province has decided after a review not to go ahead with the cut.

Reiter says the consultation provided a clear picture of services offered and the potential impact on people of any funding cut.

Health regions were told earlier this year to develop a plan for the 10 per cent cut to help control spending in the face of a $1.3-billion provincial budget deficit.

About 60 community organizations received money from health regions this year to provide services such as harm reduction programs, and mental health and addictions support.