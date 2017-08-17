Southern Alberta doctor accused of sex assault on disabled patient
MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A southern Alberta doctor is accused of sexually assaulting a disabled patient.
Police say the alleged encounter in June happened during an exam at a walk-in clinic in Medicine Hat.
Ian Gebhardt, who is 55, also faces one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.
Gebhardt has been released from custody and is to appear in court on Sept. 14.
