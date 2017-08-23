Report says system failed 12-year-old N.L. girl impregnated by stepfather

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — She was 12, and seeking an abortion after being sexually assaulted and impregnated by her stepfather.

In a report released today, Newfoundland and Labrador's child and youth advocate says the child protection system responded inadequately in the girl's case, and missed opportunities to intervene.

Jacqueline Lake Kavanagh says questions weren't asked, risk wasn't assessed, and consents were not appropriately obtained when the girl sought and ultimately obtained an abortion after saying she had become pregnant through consensual sex with her teenaged boyfriend.

Kavanagh says had appropriate measures been taken when the girl sought to terminate her pregnancy and when child protection concerns were eventually reported, the abuse "may potentially have been detected and stopped."

The report says the family later moved to another province, where the girl told authorities two years later that she had repeatedly been sexually assaulted by her stepfather over a period of 26 months, resulting in two abortions.

The stepfather pleaded guilty in the case and to other offences including sexual assault on other individuals, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.