Scott Livingstone named CEO for new Saskatchewan health authority superboard
REGINA — The head of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency will lead the province's new health authority superboard.
Scott Livingstone will be CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority when it launches later this fall.
Health Minister Jim Reiter says Livingstone, who previously served as CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Information Network, has a wealth of experience in health care.
Reiter also announced that Dr. Preston Smith, who is the dean of the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, will be a director on the new board.
The Saskatchewan Party government announced earlier this year that it was merging the province's 12 health regions into one provincial health authority to reduce administration and save money.
The move has prompted an angry response from health-care unions worried about potential job losses and patient care.
